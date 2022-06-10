Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $1,144,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,336,722.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $943,000.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $1,459,200.00.

Sprout Social stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day moving average is $71.09. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after buying an additional 710,280 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,603,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 4,899.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,431,000 after buying an additional 348,670 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 544,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,650,000 after buying an additional 278,939 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,681,000 after buying an additional 254,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

