Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357.55 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Shares of SPWH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.33. 38,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,653. The stock has a market cap of $411.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $17.96.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $309.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after purchasing an additional 989,565 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after buying an additional 559,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 63.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after buying an additional 378,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 338,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at $2,701,000.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse (Get Rating)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.