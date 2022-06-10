Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $221.48

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 221.48 ($2.78) and traded as high as GBX 227 ($2.84). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 223 ($2.79), with a volume of 2,491,926 shares changing hands.

SPI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.88) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 296 ($3.71) to GBX 347 ($4.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 220.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 233.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £924.43 million and a P/E ratio of -97.06.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.