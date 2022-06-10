SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 300.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,986,000 after buying an additional 1,037,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV opened at $78.99 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $91.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.10.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

