SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 135,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,836,675 shares.The stock last traded at $38.65 and had previously closed at $39.26.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.92.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448,815 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,298,000.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.