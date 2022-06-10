SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 189.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.68. The stock had a trading volume of 102,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,368,630. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $160.68 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.98.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

