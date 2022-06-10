Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Lifted to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.75.

NYSE:SWX opened at $91.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.10. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.70 and a 200-day moving average of $76.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.50%.

In other news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $62,599.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,655.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $131,012.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,578 shares of company stock worth $794,112. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

