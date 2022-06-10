Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 1,466.7% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS:SMPNY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 62,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,278. Sompo has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.89.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Sompo had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care and Healthcare Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

