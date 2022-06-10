SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $349.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total transaction of $3,015,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 199,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,277,888.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,460 shares of company stock valued at $12,561,511 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $7.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $284.36. 843,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,494. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $200.86 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.45.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

