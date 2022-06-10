SNS Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 1,265.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,024,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after acquiring an additional 949,068 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,256,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at 18.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 11.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of 28.93. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 13.25 and a fifty-two week high of 57.75.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25. The firm had revenue of 57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 55.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18334.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

LCID has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 34.17.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

