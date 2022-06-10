SNS Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,356 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

Shares of MO opened at $48.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.91. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $88.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.