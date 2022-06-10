SnowSwap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,223.00 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $420,208.38 and approximately $7,223.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00003106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.92 or 0.00335841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 243.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00028161 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.06 or 0.00435801 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

