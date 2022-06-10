Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $91,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UNC Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $4,296,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Snowflake by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake stock traded down $10.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.74. 107,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,419,502. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.90. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of -58.84 and a beta of 1.86.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. BNP Paribas cut Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.55.

About Snowflake (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.