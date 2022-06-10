Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.38.

Several research firms recently commented on SNOW. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 475.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.23. 7,208,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,451,597. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.14 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.44. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

