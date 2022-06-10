Snowball Price Tops $0.0360 on Top Exchanges (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Snowball has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Snowball has a total market cap of $182,430.22 and $720.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Snowball alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.92 or 0.00332027 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.77 or 0.00437836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00030763 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,672,084 coins and its circulating supply is 5,072,729 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.