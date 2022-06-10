Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Downgraded by Huber Research to Underweight

Huber Research lowered shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Snap from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Snap to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $14.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 1.22. Snap has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 761,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,488,728.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,543,187 shares of company stock valued at $44,290,878 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

