Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.67–$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $756.00 million-$761.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $752.60 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.67)-(0.59) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMAR. KeyCorp cut their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of SMAR traded down $3.09 on Friday, reaching $32.71. 62,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,621. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.60. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $277,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $100,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 386.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after buying an additional 221,173 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth about $12,052,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,988,000 after buying an additional 140,053 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,129,000 after buying an additional 72,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

