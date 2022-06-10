Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.67–$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $756.00 million-$761.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $752.60 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.67)-(0.59) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMAR. KeyCorp cut their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of SMAR traded down $3.09 on Friday, reaching $32.71. 62,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,621. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.60. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $277,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $100,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 386.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after buying an additional 221,173 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth about $12,052,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,988,000 after buying an additional 140,053 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,129,000 after buying an additional 72,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.