SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives C$33.44 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.44.

SRU.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of SRU.UN traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$28.67. 320,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 3.85. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$28.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.20.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

