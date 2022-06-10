Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,053 ($13.20).

SMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($13.53) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($8.90) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

LON:SMS traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 880 ($11.03). The stock had a trading volume of 46,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,137. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 837.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 793.73. Smart Metering Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 670 ($8.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,038 ($13.01).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

In related news, insider Miriam Greenwood sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 719 ($9.01), for a total transaction of £15,178.09 ($19,020.16).

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

