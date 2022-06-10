Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 17.48%. Skillsoft updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SKIL traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,819. Skillsoft has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKIL. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 979.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the first quarter worth $66,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Skillsoft in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Skillsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Skillsoft in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

