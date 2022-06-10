Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skillsoft Corp. delivers digital learning, training and talent solutions. The company democratizes learning through an intelligent learning experience and a customized, learner-centric approach to skills development with resources for Leadership Development, Business Skills, Technology and Developer, Digital Transformation and Compliance. Skillsoft Corp., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp II, is based in NEW YORK. “

SKIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Skillsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Skillsoft in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skillsoft currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.67.

SKIL opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10. Skillsoft has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Skillsoft will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,171,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Skillsoft by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,313,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,351,000 after acquiring an additional 90,993 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skillsoft in the third quarter valued at $6,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

