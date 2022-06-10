Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Down 94.5% in May

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the May 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 674,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SMEV stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,209. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.
