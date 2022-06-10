Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.89

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.89 and last traded at $22.98, with a volume of 7172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average is $27.75.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $207.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.14 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In related news, Director Marty Casteel acquired 4,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $360,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,954,260.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,000 shares of company stock worth $576,850 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth $32,303,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Simmons First National by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,969,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Simmons First National by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,955,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Simmons First National by 16.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,413,000 after purchasing an additional 911,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Simmons First National by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,814,000 after purchasing an additional 677,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.