Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 19,662 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,662 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.41% of MGE Energy worth $41,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGEE. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy stock opened at $78.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.03. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.23 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $208.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.00 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 10.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGEE. TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MGE Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

