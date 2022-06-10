Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 557,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,376 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $61,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SXI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Standex International by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total value of $110,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,168.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $94.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.08. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $121.44.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.92 million. Standex International had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

