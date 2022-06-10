Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $30.43 Million Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Sonoco Products worth $30,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

NYSE SON opened at $58.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.34 and a 12-month high of $68.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.08.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is -502.55%.

In other Sonoco Products news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,691.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

