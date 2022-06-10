Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys New Shares in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,110,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $66,371,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 1.65% of PotlatchDeltic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after buying an additional 214,538 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 4.7% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 45.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCH. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $50.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.11. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

