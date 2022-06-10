Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.84. 53,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,093,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silvercorp Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

The firm has a market cap of $513.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,587,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after buying an additional 924,795 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,081,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 783,808 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,052,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 700,041 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 961.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 648,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 587,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter worth about $1,433,000. 29.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

