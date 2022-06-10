Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.31% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

SIG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.40. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $111.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,021.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $773,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,962. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 56.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after buying an additional 110,426 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 138.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 103.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth $1,227,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

