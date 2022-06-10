Short Interest in Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) Grows By 700.0%

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of JUVF stock remained flat at $$15.50 during trading hours on Friday. Juniata Valley Financial has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02.

Get Juniata Valley Financial alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.83%.

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Juniata Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services primarily to small and mid-sized businesses in central and northern Pennsylvania, the United States. The company accepts personal checking, club, money market deposit, savings, individual retirement, business checking, payroll direct deposit, and demand and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniata Valley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniata Valley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.