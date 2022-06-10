Short Interest in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Declines By 86.4%

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,766.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,144,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,861,270.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DEX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,971. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $11.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

