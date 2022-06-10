Short Interest in Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Expands By 728.6%

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,165,800 shares, a growth of 728.6% from the May 15th total of 140,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,331.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBRF remained flat at $$33.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.69. Asahi Group has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $49.22.

Get Asahi Group alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Asahi Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Alcohol Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others segments. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including imported beers, non-alcohol beer taste beverages, wines, shochu and whiskey products, ready-to-drink beverages, happoshu products, and spirits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.