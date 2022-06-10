Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAE. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($158.06) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($154.84) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays set a €138.00 ($148.39) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

SAE opened at €89.78 ($96.54) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €65.28 ($70.19) and a 1-year high of €182.00 ($195.70). The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -22.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €84.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €99.44.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

