Shay Capital LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $122.09 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.80 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.22.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.46.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

