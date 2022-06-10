ShareRing Price Reaches $0.0241 on Major Exchanges (SHR)

ShareRing (SHR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. During the last seven days, ShareRing has traded flat against the US dollar. One ShareRing coin can now be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. ShareRing has a total market cap of $47.40 million and $4.58 million worth of ShareRing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ShareRing Profile

ShareRing (CRYPTO:SHR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. ShareRing’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,804,955 coins. ShareRing’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShareRing is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ShareRing is sharering.network . The official message board for ShareRing is medium.com/ShareRing

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShareRing

