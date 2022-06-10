SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Trading 29% Higher

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 29% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.87. 1,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SGL Carbon from €7.40 ($7.96) to €7.80 ($8.39) in a research note on Thursday.

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95.

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.