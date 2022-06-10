SFG Wealth Management LLC. Takes $230,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VLO shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.62.

Valero Energy stock opened at $143.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.43. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

