Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 84,072 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of AAL opened at $15.47 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

