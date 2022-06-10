Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $1.14 Million Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMND. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Lemonade by 348.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lemonade alerts:

LMND opened at $19.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.01. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $115.85.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.25 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 179.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMND shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Lemonade from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Lemonade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.