Seven Eight Capital LP Reduces Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30,856 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $117.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.94. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.54 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

