Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned about 0.06% of fuboTV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 266.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in fuboTV by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $3.10 on Friday. fuboTV Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $242.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.42 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.50% and a negative return on equity of 64.61%. On average, analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $1,220,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gandler purchased 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,322,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,240.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.97.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

