Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $1.91 Million in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,453 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5,012.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DVN opened at $77.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.12. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.05%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,772 shares of company stock worth $4,118,438 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

