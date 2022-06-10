Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $1.35 Million in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,127,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avalara by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,913,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,356,000 after buying an additional 30,319 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,704,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Avalara by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,149,000 after buying an additional 99,894 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Avalara by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,284,000 after buying an additional 20,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

AVLR stock opened at $85.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.99. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.59 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AVLR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.81.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,859,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 586,104 shares in the company, valued at $54,490,088.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $366,213.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,505 shares in the company, valued at $9,716,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,855 shares of company stock worth $3,985,906 over the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

