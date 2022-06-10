Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $1.20 Million in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 280.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. CL King began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $41.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

