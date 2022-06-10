Seven Eight Capital LP Increases Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,222 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,415,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,174 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $67,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,761 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 2,462.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 44,301 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 42,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Lyft by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.84. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $63.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

