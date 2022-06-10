Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,497 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

