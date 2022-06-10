Seven Eight Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 68,308 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Corning by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 207,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Corning by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $326,111,000 after purchasing an additional 172,484 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.24 and a 1 year high of $43.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

