Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 258,540 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) by 582.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,540 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Amyris were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Amyris by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amyris by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Amyris by 378.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Amyris by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amyris alerts:

In other news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $81,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,972.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,616 shares of company stock valued at $116,101. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $687.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.66. Amyris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $17.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $57.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.45 million. The business’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Amyris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.