ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised ServiceSource International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

ServiceSource International stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.66. ServiceSource International has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18.

ServiceSource International ( NASDAQ:SREV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 5.14%.

In other ServiceSource International news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 37,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $41,721.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,978,987 shares in the company, valued at $23,286,675.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 60,218 shares of company stock valued at $67,506. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceSource International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ServiceSource International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 13,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceSource International (Get Rating)

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.