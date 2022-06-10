SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Sells $41,738.04 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $41,738.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keenan Michael Conder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Friday, May 6th, Keenan Michael Conder sold 829 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $23,717.69.

NYSE S opened at $24.41 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.06.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on S. JMP Securities decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SentinelOne from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 239.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $184,096,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 234.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,054 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $132,295,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,713 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.